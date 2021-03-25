Arvest Bank helping River Valley with film festival

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arvest Bank is helping kick start the River Valley’s first international film festival.

Arvest announced it’s sponsorship of the film festival with a donation of $10,000.

The two-day event will be August 13-14, and will include panel discussions, film, music, and more.

There are eight different categories, including documentary, short film, and music video.

Executive director of the film festival, Dr. Brandon Chase Goldsmith says he’s grateful for community sponsors to get the festival started. “It takes a community to get something like this happening. That’s why I’m wearing my River Valley Strong shirt today because it takes the whole community and the whole River Valley to make a film festival like this happen and that’s why Arvest Bank has stepped up to be our sponsor with a $10,000 check.”

The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith also donated $3,500 for student category prizes in the festival. To that, Arvest added another $1,500.