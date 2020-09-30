Arvest Bank hosts campaign supporting teachers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An area bank is doing its part to show appreciation for local teachers and all the work they’ve done during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arvest Bank will honor educators in its “we love teachers” campaign and award 157 teachers in our area with a 500-dollar gift card for their classrooms.

Dale Reed with Arvest Bank says now more than ever teachers should be rewarded for the things they do for our children.

“The stresses that teachers endure just on a yearly basis. Whether it’s mental, physical, and financial and this year has really increased that financial as well as the mental stress that are on them from the covid pandemic,” he said.

Nominations for teachers will start October 5-11.