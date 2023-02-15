FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arvest Bank has once again been named to the 2023 Forbes list of America’s Best Large Employers.

This is the second year in a row the Bentonville-based bank has made the list.

“At Arvest, we are committed to fostering a work environment where all associates have opportunities to prosper both personally and professionally,” said Arvest chief people officer Laura Andress. “We are proud to be a dynamic and inclusive workplace where associates feel valued for their contributions and thrive on helping customers find financial solutions. To be recognized once again for this prestigious award is a testament to our talented workforce.”

The companies that make the list are picked based on the results of a survey of about 45,000 U.S. employees. Those employees work at companies with 1,000 or more employees.