FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arvest Bank was named in the 2023 Forbes list of “World’s
Best Banks” for the fifth consecutive year, according to a press release. Arvest landed a ranking in the 20th spot in U.S. banks.
It is the fourth year in a row the bank has been part of the list’s Top 20, release states.
To once again be ranked as a top 20 bank in the U.S. is a testament to our talented associatesArvest President and CEO Kevin Sabin
who have embraced our customer-first commitment. As a community-focused bank, we understand the importance of listening to our customers and aligning our people. processes and technology in a way that meets their needs today and in the future.
The list is compiled from consumer feedback measured the overall satisfaction and recommendations consumers have or had a checking or savings account at. The survey particpants whose data was collected on Statista looked at five criterias: trust, terms and conditions, customer services, digital services, and financial advice.
The rankings were based on an independent survey from a sample of more than 48,000 consumers representing 32 different countries.