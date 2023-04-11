FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arvest Bank was named in the 2023 Forbes list of “World’s

Best Banks” for the fifth consecutive year, according to a press release. Arvest landed a ranking in the 20th spot in U.S. banks.

It is the fourth year in a row the bank has been part of the list’s Top 20, release states.

To once again be ranked as a top 20 bank in the U.S. is a testament to our talented associates

who have embraced our customer-first commitment. As a community-focused bank, we understand the importance of listening to our customers and aligning our people. processes and technology in a way that meets their needs today and in the future. Arvest President and CEO Kevin Sabin

The list is compiled from consumer feedback measured the overall satisfaction and recommendations consumers have or had a checking or savings account at. The survey particpants whose data was collected on Statista looked at five criterias: trust, terms and conditions, customer services, digital services, and financial advice.

The rankings were based on an independent survey from a sample of more than 48,000 consumers representing 32 different countries.