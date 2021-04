FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arvest Bank announced earlier this month the beginning of its annual Million Meals campaign.

Today, the bank announced the campaign has exceeded half its goal.

To date, the hunger initiative has provided 516,409 meals.

This year, Arvest is accepting monetary donations at its branches or via the Arvest Go app.

Funds raised will be donated to local food organizations.

The campaign continues through May 29.