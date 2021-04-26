Arvest Bank taking donations to give to Northwest Arkansas Food Bank

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arvest Bank needs help to fight food insecurity across Northwest Arkansas.

As part of its million meals initiative, Arvest hopes to raise enough money to fund 1 million meals for local, hungry families.

Because of COVID-19, the bank can’t take any physical food donations, but donations can still be made.

Monetary donations, will be used to benefit organizations like the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

Kent Eikenberry, president and CEO of NWA Food Bank said, “We use it to buy food. We have the flexibility to go purchase it and in turn, give it to our pantries who give it to people who need it.”

Just one dollar will provide five meals to the hungry in our community.

Donations can be mad via phone, mail, the Arvest app or by visiting a local branch.

Donations will be accepted through May 29.