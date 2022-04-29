HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arvest Bank will host a community “Shred-A-Thon” on Saturday, April 30, in Huntsville.

The event will take place at 164 Gary Hatfield Way in Huntsville from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. This is a contactless event allowing you to drive-thru, pop your trunk and have Arvest associates unload items for you.

There is no cost for the event, but they will be accepting donations to benefit Open Arms Pregnancy Center and Food Pantry in Huntsville and the Madison County Senior Activity & Wellness Center. There is a limit of five boxes per household to be shredded.