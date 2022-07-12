BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Habitat for Humanity of Benton County announced that Arvest Bank will host a launch party for an upcoming bank build.

According to a press release, the event is open to the public and will be held on July 14 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Arvest branch located at 4201 S. J.B. Hunt Drive in Rogers. Light hors d’oeuvres and other refreshments will be served.

Numerous local banks, including Arvest, First National Bank, First Western Bank, Grand Savings Bank and Regions Bank, have committed to participating in the bank build project. In addition to monetary donations, the banks have pledged construction teams and other in-kind services.

“The opportunity to give back and provide affordable housing in our community is one way we can make a direct impact on our local communities and the people that make our communities great,” Habitat for Humanity of Benton County board member Tyler Steele said. “I am thankful that fellow bankers are willing to step up and support through financial giving and also through sending volunteers for the bank build. All of us are excited to be involved and are looking forward to helping in any way we can to support this build.”

According to Habitat for Humanity of Benton County, construction of the home will begin in the fall at a cost of about $125,000 with in-kind donations and allowable volunteer labor. The homeowners will be a family currently living on a poverty-level income.

Applicants must meet certain other requirements, including a willingness to help build the home and attend financial management and budgeting training, home maintenance classes and other educational programs. Habitat for Humanity of Benton County also will work with the recipient family for the life of the mortgage.

This particular home will be built in Habitat Trails, Habitat for Humanity of Benton County’s eco neighborhood in Rogers. It is the only eco neighborhood in Northwest Arkansas with a wetland, walking trails and a common area for the neighbors to gather, according to Habitat for Humanity of Benton County.

Weather and supplies permitting, construction should take about five months. More information is available at habitatbentoncountyar.org.