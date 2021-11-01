Arvest Bank to host Springdale Shred-a-Thon for disposal of sensitive documents

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arvest Bank in Springdale will host its annual Shred-a-Thon on Saturday, November 6, starting at 9 a.m.

This event is a free opportunity for residents to safely dispose of sensitive records and other documents with personal information that could be used by identity thieves.

The contactless drive-through event will last until noon or until the truck reaches capacity and will be held at the Arvest Bank located at 4860 Elm Springs Road.

Vital Records Control is providing the shredding services, and participants should place boxes containing the documents they want shredded in the trunk of their vehicle.

According to a press release from Arvest, recommendations for documents to shred include any bills, statements, junk mail, or unnecessary paperwork with names, addresses, account numbers, phone numbers, email addresses, signatures, social security numbers, birth dates, passwords and PINs.

Examples include: ATM receipts, expired credit and ID cards, used airline tickets, canceled or voided checks, luggage tags and report cards.

The event is free, but Arvest associates will be accepting donations for the Springdale Shop with a Cop program.