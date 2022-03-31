BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arvest Bank of Benton County will kick off its annual Million Meals campaign during Bentonville’s first First Friday event of 2022 on April 1.

According to a press release, the bank’s downtown branch will also unveil a new ATM with Live Teller that day. Now in its 12th year, the annual Million Meals campaign is aimed at fighting hunger in the Arvest Bank footprint that includes Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Each state is listed among the top 20 in the nation for food insecurity.

Associates at Arvest’s downtown Bentonville branch will be grilling burgers and hot dogs to celebrate the unveiling of its new ATM with Live Teller during the First Friday event. Arvest customers and anyone else can stop by from 4-6 p.m. on April 1 to learn more about using this new technology.

Arvest Bank associates will also have a booth with popcorn and drinks in the Bentonville Square from 4-9 p.m. as part of the First Friday event. The team will be accepting cash donations and contributions through the Arvest Go app for the official start of the 2022 Million Meals campaign.

This year’s local partners for the Million Meals campaign include the Rogers Cycling Festival set for April 30. Event organizers have pledged to donate 100% of ticket sales to Million Meals for use by Samaritan Community Center, Meals on Wheels of Northwest Arkansas and First Baptist Church of Lowell Food Pantry.

These social service agencies are able to turn every dollar donated into multiple meals for needy families. Donations will be accepted through May 28 at any Arvest branch or through the Arvest Go app.