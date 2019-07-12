As temperatures rise so does the chance of your AC unit giving out

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — As temperatures rise, what does that mean for your air conditioner?

Summer marks the busiest time for Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Services.

It’s harder to keep systems cool in the summer than it is to keep them warm in the winter, according to Paschal Air Plumbing Electric Service Coordinator Devaan Choppala.

He said the hotter it gets, the harder systems have to work and there is a chance they will fail.

There are many ways to prevent this from happening, like routine maintenance checks, but Choppala said people also need to keep their air conditioning units in mind when mowing the lawn and taking care of the yard.

“Make sure that you are not getting grass packed in there because that is going to cut down on the efficiency,” he said. “It’s going to have to work a lot harder to keep you cool.”

He said it is important to make sure you get routine maintenance checks by a certified technician as well as check your filters every two to three months in case they need to be change.

By doing this, Choppala said you can ensure small problems don’t turn into big problems.