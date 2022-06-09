LITTLE ROCK, Ark – On January 6, 2021, the U.S. Capitol was infamously attacked by a group allegedly intent on interrupting the affirmation of national election results.

Nationally primetime televised Congressional hearings on the January 6 insurrection are set to being June 9.

The US Attorney for the District of Columbia reports 840 people have been arrested and 255 charged with assault related to the insurrection, including 90 charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon in assaulting capitol police officers. Of the arrested, 735 have been charged with entering or remaining in a restricted federal building or grounds.

The US Attorney for DC reports 140 capitol police officers were assaulted during the attack.

There have been 11 people charged with assaulting a media member or destroying media equipment.

The arrests and charges have resulted in 305 guilty pleas, with 59 of those being felony charges. Six people were found guilty as the result of a trial, five of whom were found guilty of felony by juries.

Four Arkansans are listed as participants in the insurrection:

Richard Barnett

(source: “Barnett – Amended statement of facts” source: Justice.gov)

Richard “Bigo” Barnett, Gravette, Arkansas, arrested in Bentonville: A person identified as Barnett was seen in Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s office, seated, and with his feet on, a desk.

Charges:

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding

Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

Entering and Remaining in Certain Rooms in the Capitol Building

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Theft of Government Property

On February 4, 2021, Barnett pled not guilty.

Jon Thomas Mott

(source: “Mott, statement of facts” justice.gov)

Jon Thomas “JT” Mott, Flippin, Arkansas, arrested in Flippin: Reportedly spotted inside the capitol on a video, at one point helping a second man affected by tear gas.

Charges

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

On July 23, Mott pled not guilty.

Peter Stager

(source: “Stager – statement of facts” justice.gov)

Peter Stager, Conway, Arkansas, arrested in Conway: A person identified as Stager is seen on a video posted to Twitter beating a Capitol Police office with a pole attached to an American flag. He was indicted with eight others, including Jeffery Sabol of New York and Michael John Lopatic Sr., of Pennsylvania all accused in instances of beating a capitol officer.

Charges

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon

Civil Disorder

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Stager remains in a Washington, D.C. jail as evidence in his case – tens of thousands of documents and hundreds of hours of video — and the case of the eight others named in the indictment is processed.

“The events of January 6 were historic, not only because they represented the first time that American citizens had stormed the Capitol, but because the amount of information and evidence involved is unprecedented,” United States Memorandum regarding Status of Discovery, from online court records, February 9, 2022

Robert Snow

(source “Snow – statement of facts” justice.gov)

Robert Snow, Heber Springs, Arkansas, arrested in Little Rock: Tracked via his cell phone which showed to be inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, which was further confirmed via security camera video. In the FBI report, Snow admitted to having relieved himself on a column inside the building.

Charges

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Snow pleaded guilty in March and will be sentenced July 8.

Two witnesses will appear before the January 6 committee Thursday night. The first is U.S. Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards who was one of the first injured while working to prevent rioters from entering the capitol. Edwards continues to recover from injuries received that day.

Also appearing is Nick Quested, a documentary filmmaker who was filming on-scene during the first hours of the insurrection.