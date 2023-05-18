William Asa Hutchinson, son of the former Arkansas governor was arrested on Jan. 13 (Benton County Sheriff’s Office).

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Supreme Court reinstates William Asa Hutchinson III’s law license following a suspension from his third DUI arrest.

Hutchinson was arrested on Jan. 13 and the Office of Professional Conduct petitioned for an interim suspension that was approved on Jan. 20.

The Arkansas Supreme Court voted, 3-1 to reinstate his law license on May 18.

The court deemed it appropriate due to the lack of uniformity and due process. The court asked the Office of Professional Conduct Committee and Director to provide an attorney with a notice and a hearing before issuing an interim suspension. They cited a past attorney who committed a crime, and the license was not suspended until three years after pleading guilty.

Judge Courtney Rae Hudson disagreed, saying that the attorney agreed to voluntarily surrender his license, and it was a federal investigation, so the Committee did not have any credible evidence to initiate a suspension, her dissent stated.

Hudson also stated that this isn’t Hutchinson’s first time.

In fact, it’s not even the second, third, or fourth incident of similar misconduct. This is his fifth such soirée with law enforcement over seven years’ time. Hutchinson’s pattern of misconduct illustrates his flagrant disregard for the law and for his status as an officer of the court. Enough is enough. Judge Courtney Rae Hudson.

She went on to say that Hutchinson’s actions show that he poses a threat of serious harm to the public or to his clients.

Hutchinson is the son of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who announced his 2024 presidency.