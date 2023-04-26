BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson formally launched his presidential bid in Bentonville this morning.

“The battle is the future of our country and the soul of our party. Today I’m announcing that I’m a candidate for president of the United States,” Hutchinson said.

The former governor invoked the spirit of Northwest Arkansas during his announcement, citing his time spent in Gravette, Springdale and Bentonville as key moments in his career as a politician.

Hutchinson, a Republican candidate, previously noted on ABC’s “This Week” earlier this year that he would be running for the position.