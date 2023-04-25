BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson will make his formal presidential announcement Wednesday morning on the Bentonville Square.

Hutchinson’s formal presidential run will start, where he got his start, Northwest Arkansas.

“It’s important for me. It’s important for the nation to know my story, the common roots and values that I have that really come from this incredible state. That’s why I’m announcing here in Arkansas,” Hutchinson said.

Benton County Judge Barry Moehring said downtown is usually bustling so he expects a lot of people.

“Typically there’s a lot of people mingling around the square in Bentonville, so I think there will be probably a good crowd,” Moehring said.

Moehring recommends arriving at the square an hour early to be able to park. He said there will be some closures, but not much disruption outside the square area. The program is set to start at 10:30 a.m.

“A street will be closed. I think there will be some closures on some sides of the square but Central will be open,” Moehring said.

Political science professor at John Brown University Daniel Bennett said he expects Hutchinson to get right down to business on Friday.

“I do think he’s going to lean heavily into the seriousness of the moment. He’s going to be a vocal critic of the Biden administration,” Bennett said.

Bennett said there are only so many people that run for president, so the fact that one is starting in Bentonville is noteworthy.

“We usually don’t have more than 20 people running for president at any given time, so the fact that we’re having a candidate announced here in Bentonville is pretty noteworthy,” Bennett said.