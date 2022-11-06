NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/FOX24) — Ashley Bush’s family said they are heartbroken after her death.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said Ashley went missing on the afternoon of October 31. She was 31 weeks pregnant at the time of her disappearance.

Law enforcement in McDonald County, Missouri said they found Ashley’s baby on November 2, and they found Ashley November 3 in a different location. Both were found dead.

“It’s devastating,” said Lainey Blackburn, who is Ashley’s cousin and is speaking on behalf of the family in this time of loss.

“Our family not only loss their daughter, but their granddaughter as well,” she said. “The things that have allegedly gone on are hard details for anyone to take in, especially when it’s your child and grandchild.”

Lainey said the family is doing their best to remember Ashley for who she was: a slightly clumsy, but quiet, gentle and kind person.

Lainey said she grew up with Ashley and had fond memories of doing outdoor activities like four-wheeling and boating with her.

“Another thing that comes to mind immediately is what a good mom she was,” she said. “She was a very doting and loving mother.”

She leaves behind three young kids, ages nine, seven and two.

Lainey said her cousin had struggles in her life that led her to have trouble finding a job.

“Towards the end of her pregnancy, she was diagnosed with gestational hypertension and was made to be on bed rest,” she said.

So when a profile called “Lucy” came around in a moms group on Facebook offering a work-from-home job, Ashley took it.

“She would do anything to provide and that put her in a position of vulnerability,” she said. “That vulnerability was preyed upon.”

BCSO said Ashley met “Lucy” at the Handi-Mart in Maysville to get a ride to a job interview, but she was not heard from or seen after that meet-up.

Police arrested Amber and Jamie Waterman in connection to her death. Amber is charged with kidnapping resulting in death. Jamie is charged with being an accessory after the fact to kidnapping resulting in death.

“I am very grateful that they were able to apprehend them so quickly,” said Lainey. “In a lot of cases that doesn’t happen. The suspects are in the wind and you don’t know where they are. I’m very grateful that they are behind bars and hopefully they stay there.”

Ashley’s family is urging people to be careful on social media, especially people who have young children.

“[The internet isn’t] the only way you’re a target,” she said. “Something as simple as putting a ‘baby on board’ sticker on your car or like the stickers with your entire family and shows how many children you have, those can make you a target.”

She said when she became a mom, she went through her friends on her social media pages and deleted people that she didn’t know. She also warned parents to make sure they are monitoring their children’s social and to make sure they have appropriate privacy settings.

She also warned about meeting up with people you meet on Facebook Marketplace and to always have someone with you for those exchanges.

“This can happen to anyone,” she said. “We never ever would have expected to be in this position as a family. But if we’re not exempt, no one is exempt from tragic things like this.”

Lainey said Ashley’s funeral services have already been paid for, which their family is very grateful for. Ashley’s family has set up a GoFundMe page for people to help support her children.

“My family would like to tell everyone that this is a devastating and heart breaking situation, but [with so much] love and outpouring from the communities surrounding them, at this time, they feel that is outweighing the bad in many ways. There’s a lot more good in the world than there is evil.”