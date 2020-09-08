Ask Mike: 9-7

Here is this week’s Ask Mike. Remember if you have a question for Mike create a profile on Hogville.net for free, then post your question on the Ask Mike Forum.

Q: Let’s begin with our weekly COVID update.

We continue to note the effect the start up of classes at SEC schools has had on Coronavirus cases among athletes. Last week it was Auburn this week it’s Tennessee which had to cancel a scrimmage because six athletes tested positive with 34 more being quarantined along with them. Their coaches have continued to conduct practices. Those quarantined will be back in time for game week of Tennessee’s season opener.

Q. Our first question is from parallaxpig who asks: If only a couple of schools go to virtual learning in SEC, do you think presidents would shut down the whole season for everyone?

A. No. I think the SEC committed to playing football several weeks ago. The only thing that would stop it now would be a large number of players quarantined on multiple teams. Even then I think the league office and the various ADs would just cancel games for those weekends and make them up later like we’ve seen in Major League Baseball.

Q. BloodRedHog wants to know: With news that Jamie Newman is opting-out at Georgia, does this open the door a crack for a shocking upset?

A. USC transfer JT Daniels is eligible to play right away after getting a waiver from the NCAA, but he hasn’t been medically cleared after suffering an injury last year with the Trojans. He’s probably the starter if he can play. He is practicing but as Kirby Smart pointed out after the last scrimmage the quarterbacks don’t get hit so the issue is, will doctors clear him to play in an actual game when he would get hit. ? Smart thinks that will happen but he’s not sure. Even so, Smart said the QBs didn’t look good in Friday’s the scrimmage, He’s looking for somebody to step up and as of now that hasn’t happened. So if that continues it would help Arkansas but Georgia still has its running game and Arkansas has to prove that under Barry Odom it can stop the run.

Q. DeltaBoy Says: I love the new uniforms that were shown on Twitter by Boyd. What are your thoughts?

A. Well let’s look at ’em. This is the so called McFadden era look characterized by “Arkansas” in bold letters across the jersey. I like ’em and I really like the old school double red stripe down the pants because I’m old school. I think the fans will like ’em too because of the success associated with that look. It’s not clear if this is a permanent home uniform or will be worn only for certain games. We were told that each of the uniform conbinations worn over the past two seasons are still in play. That would include the all white look with a white helmet which some fans don’t like. I love that look. I think the red Razorback logo pops better against a white background but If it were up to me I’d go with the slobber hog logo on those white helmets. The slobber Hog was a basketball logo during the Nolan years. I think it would look really good on a football helmet.

Q. whippersnapper asks: Now that Coach Neighbors has added Kelsey Plum to the staff what are your thoughts? This question could go to Alyssa as well.

A. It’s not often you get a current WNBA player to help out your coaching staff. Plum was the top HS recruit in the nation when Mike Neighbors landed her at Washington. She’s injuried right now and wants to work on her master’s degree so with her relationship with coach Neighbors Arkansas is a good place to do it. Once she’s playing again she will still split time playing but also helping out at Arkansas. You have to believe that she’s gonna be able to get the attention of Arkansas’ players. She’s not that much older than they are but she’s a pro, something they will respect. So it would appear to be a win-win situation.

Q. #hammerdown says: I’ve heard considerable praise for most of the grad transfers. Franks, Kelly, and Jacobs have all gotten quite a bit of press. I haven’t heard as much talk about Draper. Knowing how badly we need LB help, do you think he starts or is at least in the 2 deep?

A. Draper has been injured. He came back in time to have a nice showing in last Friday’s scrimmage. Sam Pittman said that in trying to learn Bary Odom’s defense with it’s mulitiple fronts, Draper has been overthinking what he’s doing. Pittman said he told Drapier not to forget the bottom line. Tackle the guy with the ball. Don’t get caught processing information when the ball is snapped. You do that, you get beat, Pittman said he told Drapier.

Q. Feleipe Franks is an intriguing figure. After suffering a harsh season ending injury last year, he chose to come here after the terrible season we had last year. What do you know about how Pittman and Briles convinced him to come to Fayetteville? Also, who else courted him?

A. The only other school Franks considered was Kansas. That’s because he has a good relationsip with Les Miles from when Miles was at LSU and recruited him. He almost went to LSU but decided to stay close to home and go to Florida.

Why did he pick Arkansas as a grad transfer? Kendal Briles reputation as an offensive coordinator was a big factor. Briles was at Florida State last year so while Franks was sitting out injured he had a chance to watch what Briles was doing in Talahassee. He also said that he wanted to go to a school where he could help build something rather than maintain the success a school already has in football.

Q. East TN HAWG says: Sam Pittman has not been a head coach on this level before. How has he prepared himself to handle in game decisions such as when to use critical timeouts, when to go for it on 4th down, etc? He seems to being doing things right, but can he make crucial decisions?

A. He’s been in college coaching for many years. I’m sure he’s had conversations with the head coaches he’s worked under about their decision making process. He’s also watched them under pressure and made note of how they handled critical situations. He’s also very close to Barry Odom on his staff who was, of course, the head coach at Missouri for several years. They do a lot of walking together and often discuss the things you mentioned. But the bottom line is Pittman won’t know how he’s going to react in those crucial situations until he does it. From that point on it will be a work in progress. Learn from his mistakes. Learn from the decisions he makes that prove successful.

Q. Anybody asks: Do you think that the words/signage the SEC is allowing teams to put on the football field this year will have the same negative effects that the NBA, MLB, etc. is experiencing? Don’t you feel politics should be kept out of collegiate sports?

A. Yes I do. But it’s not my decision and it’s a complicated issue. Coaches don’t want to muzzle athletes. They want don’t to come across as dismissive of their concerns. The issue is how will affect the fans. They pahying customers. You certainly see a negative reaction to this type of thing on Facebook. Some fans are basically saying that if what’s going in in pro sports spreads to the college game they are out as fans. We do know that attendence was down in pro sports before the virus hit. Viewership too. How serious is this and could it spread to college athletics? I don’t know. Some teams, and I think you will see that Arkansas is one of them, are trying to figure out ways to help out in minority communities. Show support in that way rather than protest or wear slogans or symbols on their uniforms. But I’m not sure where this issue is headed.

Q. simon the squealot wants to know: Do you think Coach Briles will incorporate any semblance of the Wild Hog formation in his offensive package this season?

A. Briles has already mentioned that Treylon Burks is too multi talented to use just as a receiver. He’s working out of the slot and Briles definitely has plans to use him in the running game. Will he take a direct snap? I think so but we’ll have to see.

Q. oldhawg asks: Since players do not lose a year of eligibility this year, does it also mean that this year does not count as one of the three years they must play to be eligible for the pro draft?

A. No it does count. If you are a junior in eligibility this year, technically you will still be a junior in eligibility next season. But if you play this fall and decided to declare for the draft next spring you can do so.

Q.The_Bionic_Pig says: In Georgia’s 2nd and final scrimmage OC Todd Monkin had UGA running his Air Raid attack. Reports say the Offense regressed. Can you see any daylight of a possible upset? JT Daniels was about as mobile as Ryan Mallett even “BEFORE” the torn ACL. And as of today hasn’t been cleared by doctors.

A. This is similar to an earlier question I answered but more specific. With regard to running the air raid offense, I’d say if Georgia sticks with that Arkansas’s chances go up. But if it’s not working I doubt Kirby Smart would continue with it. But again, Smart says he thinks Daniels will be cleared and he has been practicing.

Q. Oklahawg asks: I don’t know that we can equate players “opting out” to indicate something about their team, but it leads to a question: what SEC teams seem most focused for the coming season and what teams are struggling to focus on football? Pittman seems to have his team focused.

A. What you’re basically asking is if dealing with this whole Coronavirus thing will end up affecting some teams more than others. I’d say yes. I’d also say it’s more likely to affect teams that are used to success as opposed to teams like Arkansas that are focused on proving something. How much of a difference will it make? I don’t know.

Q. AlabamaHog says: Coach Pittman mentioned recently that the team isn’t in mental shape. Based upon your knowledge of and conversations with the players, do you think they have the mental makeup to transition into a more physical team this year?

A. What he’s talking about is working though to the end of a play.

Not letting a mistake define what you do on the next play. This is mental discipline and coaches emphasize it all the time. Especially as a way to make for a talent imbalance with an opponent. Like Arkansas going against Auburn. But it’s easier said than done. I do think that Pittman is probably exaggerating a the problem a little bit to keep his guys working on having consistent mental discipline. In other words the problem might not be as bad as you think.