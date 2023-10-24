BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Police arrested a Springdale 19-year-old over the weekend after allegedly impersonating police.

Colin Scott Crittenden was arrested on Oct. 22 for first-degree criminal impersonation.

According to an affidavit, an ASP trooper was dispatched after reports that a black Chrysler 300 using red and blue lights attempted to pull vehicles over.

The trooper ran the subject’s license plate and discovered that Crittenden was the person driving.

Police responded to Crittenden’s place of work, Barriolas Pizzeria in Rogers. The affidavit said that when police spoke with Crittenden, he asked “Is it about the light?”

The affidavit says that police interviewed Crittenden and he stated, “Yea, I know I can’t have them on the highway because it’s a felony or whatever.”

Crittenden stated that he noticed a guy recording him at one point and he pulled over, afraid that he was being recorded because of car issues.

“I know I was in the wrong and I know it’s something that can get me in big trouble,” Colin told police. “I was on the highway in the middle of the day; I didn’t mean to.”

The person who recorded Crittenden’s vehicle was later interviewed by police. He said that while traveling northbound on I-49, he noticed emergency red and blue lights in his rearview mirror.

The witness told police that he then changed lanes and realized that the car was not official law enforcement.

Crittenden has a hearing on Nov. 27 in Washington County.