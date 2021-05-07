ASP: Brinkley man killed in Thursday shooting, suspect in custody

News
Posted: / Updated:

BRINKLEY, Ark. – Arkansas State Police say one man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting Thursday night in Brinkley.

According to investigators, the victim was shot just before 6 p.m. in a parking lot in the 400 block of Chicago Street.

When Brinkley police arrived, they found 33-year-old Bernard Pearson still alive but he later died after being transported to a Forrest City hospital.

The Brinkley Police Department requested ASP Criminal Investigation Division to lead the investigation.

Special agents reported that a 26-year-old Fayetteville man later surrendered to local police.

Pearson’s body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers