ASP: Brinkley man killed in Thursday shooting, suspect in custody

BRINKLEY, Ark. – Arkansas State Police say one man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting Thursday night in Brinkley.

According to investigators, the victim was shot just before 6 p.m. in a parking lot in the 400 block of Chicago Street.

When Brinkley police arrived, they found 33-year-old Bernard Pearson still alive but he later died after being transported to a Forrest City hospital.

The Brinkley Police Department requested ASP Criminal Investigation Division to lead the investigation.

Special agents reported that a 26-year-old Fayetteville man later surrendered to local police.

Pearson’s body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.