MARIANNA, Ark. — A Lee county man and woman were arrested and charged after the body of a 6-year-old boy was found buried under a hallway floor in a Lee County home, according to Arkansas State Police.

Around 10:45 p.m. Friday, special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division were called to the Moro community home west of Marianna where the boy’s body was found by Lee County sheriff’s deputies.

Agents also are investigating injuries to a 6-year-old girl that also lived in the same home. According to the release, police believe the injuries to be burns of the scalp.

Mother of the children 28-year-old Ashley Roland and 33-year-old Nathan Bridges have been arrested and are being held in the Lee County Jail. Both are charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a minor.

According to police, the boy likely died due to injured that happened in the home around three months ago. The state medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.

The girls is being treated in the Memphis hospital and is reported in stable.