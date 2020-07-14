ASP investigating a homicide in Bradley County

BRADLEY County, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A homicide investigation is underway in Banks, according to Arkansas State Police (ASP).

ASP reports that Bradley Sheriff’s Deputies found the body of Crissy Lee Jacks, 44, in Banks, Monday, July 13.

Deputies reported to the 300 block of Buck Fever Highway (US 278).

Agents of the Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the case as a homicide, according to the ASP release.

The woman’s body has been taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab where an autopsy will be done.

It’s believed Jacks was last seen late Sunday, July 12, outside her home.