ASP investigating shooting in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Knoxville community south of Clarksville that happened at just after 11:00 Friday morning.



Johnson County sheriff’s deputies had been searching for Randal Schabell, 23, after receiving reports of vehicle tires being slashed by an individual believed to be Schabell, according to a release.



As Schabell drove his truck onto the driveway of a residence at 168 Private Road 3289, Johnson County officers pulled in behind him. He fled then attempted to run over the officers who fired at him.



Schabell continued to flee, but encountered an Arkansas State Police patrol car and rammed his truck into the patrol car, leading the trooper to open fire on the driver, according to a release.



Schabell was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident, according to the release.



Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are leading the investigation and will submit an investigative file to the Johnson County prosecuting attorney who will determine if the use of deadly force by law enforcement officers was consistent with Arkansas laws.



Police said felony charges against Schabell are pending.



As required by Arkansas State Police policy relating to the use of deadly force, one Arkansas State Trooper has been placed on paid administrative leave.