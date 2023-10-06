SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A high-speed chase in Sebastian County last night ended in a car accident.

According to Arkansas State Police, Randell Scott Burrough, 50, of Spiro, Oklahoma, led officers on a chase exceeding 100 mph before rear-ending a vehicle at the intersection of Massard Street and Zero Street in Fort Smith.

Burrough also collided with two more vehicles traveling in the opposite direction.

A woman and an infant were in the vehicle that was rear ended. The infant was unharmed, and the woman was transported to Mercy Hospital, where she was treated and released, according to Cindy Murphy, Communications Director for AR Dept of Public Safety.

Burrough was assessed at Mercy before being transported to the Sebastian County Detention Center. Several grams of methamphetamine, scales, and a firearm were found in his vehicle.

Burrough was arrested for fleeing, endangering the welfare of a minor, aggravated assault, possession of firearms by a felon, possession of a Schedule IV substance with purpose to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, fugitive from justice and six counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

He has a court appearance set for Oct. 11 in Fort Smith. He’s currently being held on a $20,750 bond.