HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WREG) — Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at 1:40 Thursday.

According to the Helena Police Department, one of the state agencies were trying to serve a warrant to a suspect on Walnut Street when the suspect pointed a gun at them. One of the officers then shot the suspect in the arm.

The suspect was airlifted to Regional One.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the shooting.

Authorities have not identified anyone involved in the incident at this time.

This is a developing story. WREG will update as more information becomes available.