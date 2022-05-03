AUGUSTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Shortly after 5 p.m. on May 3, the Arkansas State Police reported that Anfernee Neal, 25, of Augusta surrendered to ASP this afternoon and has been transported to the Woodruff County Jail.

On May 2, a Woodruff County man was shot in an exchange of gunfire that occurred at approximately 5 p.m. outside a Fairfield Street apartment in Augusta.

According to a press release, Jaquale Mitchell, 27, of Augusta died a short time later at a White County hospital. Local law enforcement authorities asked the Arkansas State Police to investigate the incident.

Witnesses told state police special agents that there was an argument between Mitchell and Anfernee Neal, 25, of Augusta, followed by both men shooting at each other. Augusta police, along with other law enforcement agencies, assisted by state police, have been searching for Neal, who has since been charged with first degree murder.

The investigation by the state police Criminal Investigation Division is continuing. Anyone encountering Neal or who may know his whereabouts is asked to contact their nearest police or sheriff’s department.