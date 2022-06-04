JONESBORO, Ark. – The Arkansas State Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened along Interstate 555 Saturday morning.

According to a release from the ASP, the incident began as 45-year-old Walter Antreall Joyce of Memphis was being chased by troopers, as well as officers from the Jonesboro Police Department and the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office.

Troopers said that Joyce was being sought by law enforcement after shooting a man Saturday morning at a Jonesboro rice mill.

After a trooper with the ASP stopped Joyce’s vehicle on Interstate 555 near Nettleton Avenue, they said he ignored commands to exit the vehicle and surrender and then Joyce began shooting at law enforcement.

According to the release, law enforcement on-scene began shooting at Joyce and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Special Agents with the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the use of deadly force by the officers involved.

ASP also said that two state troopers have been placed on paid administrative leave consistent with ASP policy as the investigation continues.