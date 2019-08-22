ASP: Silver Alert issued for missing Prescott woman

She may be traveling in a 2010, white Toyota Camry with license plate 288 XLZ.

GLENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman missing from Nevada County.

Shirley J. Holloway, 72, of Prescott is described as 5-feet, 5-inches tall and about 130 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

Holloway was known to be traveling eastbound on Interstate 30 between Hope and Prescott. She was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt with hot pink letters stating “Love”.

She may be traveling in a 2010, white Toyota Camry with license plate 288 XLZ.

Call police if you have any information.