ASP trooper sued by a UARK law student

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A University of Arkansas law student filed a lawsuit against an Arkansas State Police trooper on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Marion Humphrey, Jr. has filed a federal lawsuit in Little Rock against State Trooper Steven Payton for violation of his Constitutional rights during a traffic stop in August, 2020. Humphrey cited his 4th and 14th Amendment rights were violated during a vehicle search and arrest.

Humphrey, who was driving from Fayetteville to Little Rock, said during the stop Officer Payton searched his rental truck, arrested him, and left him handcuffed in the patrol car for more than an hour without a reason.

Humphrey’s attorney, Connor Eldridge, called the stop, illegal, unconstitutional, and an act of racism.

“This officer, Trooper Steven Payton, that we have sued, made up his mind that because Marion was black and because he was driving a U-haul. I guess that means there must be drugs in that vehicle and that is racist policing, plain and simple,” said Eldridge.

This is not the first federal lawsuit brought against Trooper Payton for abuse of his position and inappropriate unconstitutional behavior. Trooper Payton was sued in 2013 for excessive force from his last job as a Dover Arkansas police officer, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.