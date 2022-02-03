LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas State Police are urging drivers to stay home during this week’s winter weather.

Captain Scott Russell, Troop L Commander, said Arkansas State Police has extra troopers ready to go to help drivers over the next couple of days.

“We’ve changed a lot of our shifts, called in some extra people, and were going to be running some extra people with coverage on the roads,” Russell said.

If you do have to travel, Captain Russell said it’s important to take it slow. If you get stuck or need help on the roads, you can call ASP for help.

“If the road looks dry, don’t believe it we are going to have a lot of this melt and then will refreeze,” Russell said.

If you see a car on the side of the road that might need assistance, you are also encouraged to call it in. However, if you see a car on the side of the road with yellow tape on it, do not call it in because it has already been cleared by law enforcement.