PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has arrested Assistant District Attorney Kevin Etherington on Child Pornography charges.

According to the OSBI, on September 1, 2022, numerous cybertips were forwarded to the OSBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit. The investigation identified Etherington as a possible suspect.

On Monday, November 28, 2022, OSBI ICAC Agents executed a search warrant at Etherington’s home. Based on what agents found, Etherington was taken into custody and transported to the Payne County Jail. He has been booked on one count of Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography and one count of Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

Etherington currently serves as the First Assistant District Attorney for Payne and Logan Counties.