Assistant principal finds creative way to show support for students

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Washington Elementary assistant principal agreed to hold up a sign for a good cause.

Assistant Principal Ruth Mobley agreed to hold up the sign that said “I love Washington students” at the corner of Lafayette Street and College if her students met their goal for the food drive and their Socktober event.

“It was really motivational. I usually do something silly every year. I do something silly for the kids to motivate them and Ms. L, our counselor, always comes to me and says Mrs. Mobley it’s the food drive time and I say well what do you want me to do?” Mobley said. “And this year she said the kids want you to stand out on the corner of Layfette and College and hold a sign and say how much you love them and I said alright that is what I’ll do.”

Her students collected 500 boxes of mac and cheese for the district’s food pantry and 200 pairs of socks for 7Hills Day Center.