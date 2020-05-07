Assisted living facility honors nurses during National Nurses Week

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Today is the start of National Nurse’s week and one local assisted living facility is showing its appreciation.

The Meadows Assisted Living Community in Bentonville honored its nurses and care staff with a parade at the Clorox building parking lot.

It was also a chance for its residents to see their loved ones from a safe distance.

There was also a table for people to leave cards, balloons, and flowers for staff and residents.

“We had a resident ask the other day are we ever going to see our family members again and so this is kind of our way to not only see them but kind of give them a little encouragement and thank the staff,” The Meadows Co-administrator Megan Cosgrove said.

Cosgrove said that Bentonville police officers and firefighters also stopped by to show their appreciation.