Assume public spaces could cause COVID-19 exposure

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Assume every public place could cause exposure to COVID-19, Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said.

Smith addressed some common questions today.

He said a lot of people are asking for more details about where COVID-19 patients have been so we know what places we should specifically avoid.

“We need to consider that any public spaces are potentially a place where people can become infected and we have to practice social distancing,” Smith said.

Health officials continued to stress the importance of social distancing during today’s news conference.