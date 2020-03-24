Assume public spaces could cause COVID-19 exposure

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

Digital generated image of macro view of the corona virus. (Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Assume every public place could cause exposure to COVID-19, Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said.

Smith addressed some common questions today.

He said a lot of people are asking for more details about where COVID-19 patients have been so we know what places we should specifically avoid.

“We need to consider that any public spaces are potentially a place where people can become infected and we have to practice social distancing,” Smith said.

Health officials continued to stress the importance of social distancing during today’s news conference.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories