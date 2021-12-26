At-home COVID-19 testing kits flying off the shelves

Boxes of BinaxNow home COVID-19 tests made by Abbott and QuickVue home tests made by Quidel are shown for sale Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at a CVS store in Lakewood, Wash., south of Seattle. After weeks of shortages, retailers like CVS say they now have ample supplies of rapid COVID-19 test kits, but experts are bracing to see whether it will be enough as Americans gather for Thanksgiving and new outbreaks spark across the Northern and Western states. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

FAYETTEVILLE, COVID-19 case numbers are once again on the rise here in the Natural State, and health officials have made a number of recommendations to avoid a further spike after the holidays.

The Arkansas Department of Health has said time and time again the number one way you can protect yourself and your loved ones at holiday gatherings is by being vaccinated.

Or boosted if you had your last dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least six months beforehand.

But, there were several other precautions the ADH asked Arkansans to take before getting together with family. One was to get tested before you go, whether that be an in-person test or a take-home.

“The at-home tests are flying off the shelves. We had about twenty boxes, and there’s two in each box; they were gone in about an hour. We’ve also had people stopping in on the hour asking for them constantly,” says Lauren Underwood with Collier Drug.

Underwood says this rush on at-home testing kits is a trend they’ve been noticing for two weeks now.

She expects supplies to be limited through new years; many stores have put limits on how many you can buy.