At least one dead after single-vehicle crash, fire on Interstate 49

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — At least one person has died after a crash and vehicle fire on Interstate 49 Tuesday afternoon.

According to Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins, at least one person is dead from the accident.

Rogers Fire Department and Lowell Fire Department responded to the single-vehicle accident located on Interstate 49 underneath exit 78.

Fire personnel reported the car on fire and victim(s) were trapped inside.

Arkansas State Police is working to reconstruct the crash. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.