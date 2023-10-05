ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is raising concern over Arkansas allowing medical marijuana users to receive concealed handgun carry licenses (CHCL).

The letter, addressed to Arkansas Department of Public Safety Operations Director Rick Stallings, claims that the CHCL is recognized as an alternative to completing a background check, which may inadvertently allow medical marijuana users the ability to carry a handgun.

“If Arkansas law does not require authorized State officials to confirm that an individual is not a ‘controlled substance user,’ then federally prohibited marijuana users may obtain firearms using the CHCL,” the letter said.

The full letter can be read below: