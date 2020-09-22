Athletes, staff will be asked screening questions prior to any activities

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to the Directive for Community and School Sponsored Team Sports from the Arkansas Dept. of Health, athletes, coaches, officials, and all staff must be screened prior to any activity.

The screening will ask the following questions:

Have you had a positive COVID-19 test in the last 10 days?

Are you waiting on the results of a test for COVID-19?

Anyone who answers yes to these questions should be excluded from participating in any of the sports activities.