AT&T customers see outage on non-emergency lines

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There is an AT&T power outage on non-emergency lines in Northwest Arkansas.

The Fort Smith Police Department said there is an outage for AT&T customers only. The non-emergency number (479-709-5100) is temporarily unavailable.

All other carriers are unaffected at this time and 911 still works. 

The Fayetteville Police Dispatch Center also reports a service interruption with AT&T customers trying to contact the non-emergency line (479) 587-3555.

If you need assistance and are unable to call, try this alternate number: (479) 575-0258.

Police say it is unclear when the issue will be fixed, but will update you when things are back to normal.

Lowell Police Department is also experiencing the same issue.

