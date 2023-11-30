FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club got a $50,000 donation from AT&T.

The money will be used to help staff the club’s technology lab. The staff will help teach kids how to use computers and to safely surf the web.

In addition, the club was also able to give away more than 160 laptops to club members and other charities.

Beth Presley is the CEO of the club. She says this donation comes at a critical time.

“By having the laptops go home with them where they can actually continue their digital learning at home. They can have internet help by bringing the computers here because we have internet here. And along with our technology lab and our staffing, they can really help with the safety protocols and things like that,” Presley said.

The donation is part of a nationwide effort by AT&T to help communities become more connected online.