(NEXSTAR) – Considering signing up for a new phone plan? You may want to check this map first.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has created an interactive map that compares coverage from cell providers. We took a closer look at some of the largest companies – AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon – to see which has the best coverage around Arkansas.

All three companies did quite well offering 4G LTE coverage spanning the entire state, with just tiny pockets of uncovered areas listed for T-Mobile, as shown in the map below.

T-Mobile 4G coverage in Arkansas (Map credit: FCC)

Not all locations within the shaded area will offer service, but the map indicates coverage in that broader area. As you might imagine, service providers focus on covering population centers rather than geographic areas, so even these big carriers cover less than 60% of all land in the United States.

“The coverage areas reflect where consumers should be able to connect to the mobile network when outdoors or in a moving vehicle; they do not show indoor coverage,” an agency spokesperson told Nexstar.

A search of 5G coverage actually shows a bit of a reverse relative to 4G, with T-Mobile appearing to cover the largest spread of the state and Verizon concentrating coverage around population hubs in Little Rock and Fayetteville.

T-Moible’s 5G Coverage as shown by the FCC (Credit: FCC)

AT&T 5G coverage as reported by the FCC (Credit: FCC)

Verizon 5G coverage in Arkansas as reported by the FCC (Credit FCC)

To compare coverage options in your area, type in your address on the FCC’s interactive map. Then, tap or click the “Mobile Broadband” option in the right rail. A chart will pop up with the cell provider options in your area, with checkmarks next to each if they have 4G or 5G speeds in that area.

You can also zoom in on the map and compare providers’ 5G coverage head-to-head by clicking here to open the map, then toggling the companies’ names on and off in the right rail.

You can compare 4G LTE coverage by clicking here, then zooming in and out on the map.

Looking at the country as a whole, Verizon and AT&T have the most coverage, with 55.05% and 55.11% of the country covered, respectively. Meanwhile, T-Mobile covers 35.3% of the country, according to the FCC from the end of 2022.

When it comes to 5G coverage nationwide, the tables are turned. T-Mobile’s fast 5G reaches about 12.5% of the country, AT&T’s is at 10.9%, and Verizon’s is at 8.1%.

See more about how the map was made and how to use it on the FCC’s website here.