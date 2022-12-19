FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The trial for a Lincoln County man charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a probation officer at the Washington County courthouse has been delayed again.

Zachry Seward, 31, is accused of attacking a Washington County probation officer on June 28. He reportedly went to the victim’s office and stabbed her twice in the left leg and once at the base of the skull behind the right ear.

On December 16, Judge Joanna Taylor in the Washington County Circuit Court filed an order setting a new trial date of January 24, 2023. The trial had been scheduled to begin on December 13.

On August 26, Seward filed a motion to replace his court-appointed attorney with defense attorney Ramon Bertucci. Seward’s new counsel filed three more motions with the court that same day, including the defense’s intent to “rely on the defense of mental disease or defect.”

Court documents show a pair of forensic evaluations were submitted on November 21, but the results of those are not made public. Seward is charged with attempted capital murder and battery in the third degree and has pleaded not guilty to both.