ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Atthaya Thitikul is the winner of the 2022 Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship Presented by P&G.

A press release says Thitikul took the win after a playoff against Danielle Kang.

The release says Thitikul is the fourth player from Thailand to have multiple wins on the LPGA Tour, joining Ariya Jutanugarn, Jasmine Suwannapura and Moriya Jutanugarn.

She is also the fourth player with multiple wins this season alongside Jennifer Kupco, Minjee Lee and Brooke Henderson and is the second teenager ever to win two playoffs in the same season alongside 17-time LPGA Tour winner Lydia Ko.

The release says Thitikul has no plans to take a break after taking two Tour titles, and she says she proved herself at the NWA Championship.

“I have to say that I really want to win. When I go out and play every event, I think every player wants to win the tournaments,” said Thitikul. “It means a lot to me as well to get my second win, because it seems like you prove that you can do it, even you’re not like three or four groups before the final group. But I’m in the final group, and then just prove myself that, yeah, you can do it. Even if you have pressure on yourself, and it means a lot to me and to my team as well, because they know that I can do it, like many times. But, here it’s second win. It’s really special for me.”

The top five placements can be seen below: