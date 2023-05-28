FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas leaders and organizations are speaking out after the Arkansas Learns Act was put on pause Friday afternoon.

The Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students also known as “CAPES” has been fighting to put a stop to the Arkansas LEARNS Act.

On Friday Afternoon Pulsaki County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright issued a temporary restraining order against Arkansas LEARNS.

This comes after a company called Friendship Education Foundation and Marvell Elaine School District entered into a “Transformation Contract” under LEARNS.

The proposed contract would use the funds allocated towards the district’s schools turning them into charters.

The lawsuit states that because the act had an emergency clause, that was not voted on separately from the bill, Arkansas LEARNs is not yet state law.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted:

“This is an absurd lawsuit with zero merit, and we will file an appeal immediately. It’s sad the radical left is playing political games with children’s futures. We are focused on making sure that every kid in AR has access to a quality education, teachers have the pay raises they deserve, and parents are empowered. We expect to be vindicated at the Supreme Court and I’m confident that the AG will be able to vigorously defend it.”

CAPES released this statement after the ruling:

“Today, CAPES and concerned members of the Marvell-Elaine School District (MESD) prevailed in our legal challenge against the emergency clause for the LEARNS Act when a temporary restraining order was granted and will be in effect until the June 20th hearing. This gives temporary relief from the harm the LEARNs Act is already inflicting across the state. The law is on our side, and today, WE WON! The MESD community deserves more than LEARNS and being sold off to a charter school company. The communities across the state deserve more than this underfunded, harmful omnibus bill. We look forward to the hearing on June 20th and await the response from the AG on our 3rd ballot title submission. CAPES continues its fight for the right of the people to #SayNOTOLEARNS.”

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin appealed the ruling to the State Supreme Court and released this statement below:

“The LEARNS Act provides students and parents new opportunities and better performing schools. It was passed in accordance with the Arkansas Constitution, is currently the law in Arkansas, and I won’t allow one erroneous decision by a circuit court judge in Little Rock to deprive the children of Arkansas of the wonderful and lawful opportunities awaiting them under the LEARNS Act. That’s why I’ve immediately appealed the Pulaski County Circuit Court’s order enjoining the LEARNS Act to the Arkansas Supreme Court.”

The Young Democrats of Arkansas in a statement said:

“Yesterday’s ruling by Judge Wright shows that the Governor and GOP supermajority rushed a bill that was unconstitutional in both content and in procedure. Since its introduction and passage, the Governor’s LEARNS scam has caused uncertainty for the future of Arkansas students.

The Arkansas GOP’s incompetence is causing even more instability for students and teachers of our state. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has played herself by forcing massive unpopular changes on our education system so quickly that her legislature couldn’t even get the emergency clause right.

Tying vouchers to teacher raises was a mistake. LEARNS Act sponsors refused to prioritize teacher pay in a separate bill, and sadly, teachers are suffering the devastating consequences of Republicans’ failure to compromise. Teacher pay raises now hang in the balance — which would not be the case if the Democrats’ RAISE Act had been passed when it was introduced.

Sanders is blaming the “radical left” for the failures of her own legislature. If ANYONE is “playing political games with our children’s futures” it’s the Governor herself. Arkansas students will always deserve better than her “far-reaching, bold, conservative education” scam.”

Jacob Oliva, Arkansas’ Secretary of Education says:

“Once again, people more interested in protecting the status quo are getting in the way of progress. LEARNS is supporting local control and transforming a failed education system into a thriving learning environment where students will excel in their community. It’s unfortunate adults with political motives are trying to stall progress.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.