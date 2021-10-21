Attorney General issues warning about fake Harry Styles concert tickets

FILE – In this Sunday, March 14, 2021, file photo, Harry Styles poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Styles will hit the road on a U.S. tour this fall, with 40 concerts scheduled in such cities as New York City, Denver, Dallas, Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, Boston and Los Angeles. “Love On Tour” kicks off on Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas and will include five dates in New York City at Madison Square Garden. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Simmons Bank Arena contacted Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in an effort to advise concertgoers against purchasing “speculative tickets” to events like the upcoming Harry Styles concert.

Speculative listing is when unofficial sellers list tickets for sale that they do not actually have. Most venues, including Simmons Bank Arena, utilize legitimate ticket services such as Ticketmaster Verified Fan as their official ticket purchasing source to ensure that fans are able to buy tickets and to prevent con artists and scalpers from ripping off customers.

“These websites are nothing more than online scalpers who charge exorbitant fees selling fake tickets to consumers.” Attorney General Leslie Rutledge

Rutledge issued the following tips to help Arkansans protect themselves when buying concert tickets:

Buying tickets from the official source verified by the venue website is the safest way to purchase a real ticket to an event.

Only purchase from official sources during the official on sale time.

Research the seller or broker with the Better Business Bureau and ensure they are a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers.

A legitimate ticket broker will offer a refund policy. Only buy tickets from a reseller that provides clear details about the terms of the transaction.

Always use a credit card to make a ticket purchase because credit card laws provide buyers with some recourse if the tickets are fraudulent.

Check the seats ahead of time. Ask for section, row and seat numbers to avoid obstructed views and purchasing tickets that do not exist.

Stick with well-known ticket sellers who offer guarantees and policies that protect buyers and have the ability to investigate and restrict accounts of merchants who violate the policies.

If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Refuse to be rushed. Scam artists often try to hurry prospective buyers into making a decision.

Consumers who think they may have purchased a counterfeit ticket can contact the National Association of Ticket Brokers at 630-510-4594 or the Arkansas Attorney General’s Public Protection Department.

For more information and tips on how to avoid a scam, call the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office at (800)-482-8982 or visit ArkansasAG.gov.