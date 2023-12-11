LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin rejects the ballot language to a proposed amendment to the state constitution aimed at preserving the Freedom of Information Act laws.

Griffin sent a letter to David Couch with Arkansas Citizens For Transparency, the group behind the proposed amendment, rejecting the proposed popular name and ballot title.

In the letter, Griffin states the text of the proposed measure lacks clarity on key terms. He says the text “hinges on terms that are undefined and whose definitions would likely give voters serious ground for reflection.”

Griffin also says the measure lacks the full text of the proposed measure. He says it would also “create a constitutional duty of ‘public officers’ that seems contrary to existing state law.”

Nate Bell, a co-founder of Arkansas Citizens For Transparency, said the bill aims to establish the people’s right to transparency, prevent the state legislature from weakening FOIA laws without a public vote and enforce harsher punishments for officials who infringe on people’s right to information.

In September, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders called a special session where she signed a bill into law removing documents regarding the governor and cabinet security arrangements from FOIA searches. Sanders claimed safety concerns as the reason for the change.