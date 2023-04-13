WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Attorneys for Khristan Uran have answered a motion filed by former Beyond Meat COO Doug Ramsey after he tried to get a lawsuit dismissed.

Ramsey is accused of smashing open Uran’s car window, striking him with his fist and biting his nose, breaking facial tissue and tearing his septum in the process, as well as threatening to kill him.

The former COO pleaded guilty to attacking Uran in a Fayetteville parking garage last fall and was found guilty of felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to three years probation and a $1,000 fine.

Uran has since filed a suit against Ramsey, seeking damages for “assault, battery, outrage and civil action by a crime victim,” court documents say.

Ramsey filed a request for dismissal of the suit, saying that while he did break Uran’s window, he did not violently strike Uran with his fist.

Ramsey also claimed that the bite on the nose was to get Uran to stop attacking him.

Uran’s legal representatives called Ramsey’s actions “beyond all possible bounds of decency” in a response to the request for dismissal filed on March 22, noting that Uran should be permitted to let a jury decide whether Ramsey’s conduct is tolerable in society.

“The complaint makes clear that this was not a garden variety fistfight. Plaintiff should be permitted to let a jury decide whether Defendant’s conduct is tolerable in society. The motion must be denied,” the response read.