ATU announces plans for spring 2021 semester

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas Tech University will begin the spring 2021 semester as planned Monday, Jan. 11, on its campuses in Russellville and Ozark.

ATU will remain in phase one of its pandemic recovery framework at the outset of the spring 2021 semester. Similar to fall 2020, course delivery during the forthcoming semester will be achieved through a mix of in-person, online, and hybrid methods.

Residence hall move-in will be Saturday, January 9.

ATU students who will be living on campus during spring 2021 will receive move-in details from the Arkansas Tech Office of Residence Life.

COVID-19 precautions that were in place at ATU during fall will remain in place when the spring 2021 semester begins.

“We look forward to resuming our 2020-21 academic year on Jan. 11,” said Dr. Robin E. Bowen, ATU president. “ATU students, faculty, and staff did an excellent job of keeping each other safe and fulfilling our civic responsibility relative to the pandemic during fall 2020. I am confident that our university community will continue to make good decisions and take proper safety measures in the interest of COVID-19 mitigation during the spring 2021 semester.”

ATU offices will re-open at 8 a.m. on Monday, January 4, for students who need to register for classes and make other preparations for the spring semester. In-person staffing will be limited the week of January 4-8 in order to avoid virus transmission.