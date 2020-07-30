ATU Campus Life seeks to provide students with “sense of normalcy”

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Staff members and student leaders associated with the Arkansas Tech University Department of Campus Life are working to change in-person programming to fit the changing nature of the pandemic during the fall 2020 semester.

“Returning and new students want a sense of normalcy,” said Kevin Solomon, ATU associate dean for campus life. “We value the investment that students make with their fees and want to provide return on that investment while also safeguarding the health and safety of all concerned.”

Solomon said the ATU Department of Campus Life is reviewing more than 100 proposals for fall 2020 sessions in its On Track program, which provides students with personal development opportunities in areas such as career readiness, citizenship, community building, cultural competency, financial literacy, leadership and wellness.

Additional entities within the ATU Department of Campus Life such as the ATU Student Activities Board (SAB), the ATU Office of Campus Recreation, and the ATU Office of Civic Engagement are also creating multi-tiered plans for fall 2020. Those plans include health and safety provisions to limit the spread of the virus and the ability to shift programs online if circumstances of the pandemic require it.

“The Student Activities Board has been regularly meeting this summer to plan for this upcoming semester,” said Arianna Woodard, an ATU senior from Alma and 2020-21 president of ATU SAB.

Visit the ATU website for more information about co-curricular programs available for ATU students.