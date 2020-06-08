ATU-Ozark plans for return to on-campus instruction

OZARK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Tech University-Ozark is working to sanitize the campus and ensure proper social distancing protocols are in place to resume on-campus operations for its students, faculty, and staff.

Lab-intensive instruction will return to campus on a limited basis at the beginning of the second summer term on Monday, July 6.

Faculty, staff, and students returning to on-campus instruction will undergo health screening, practice social distancing, and be required to wear face coverings in the limited lab environments, according to a press release. The faculty will undergo safety training to support best practices while in the lab environment.

The release said remote or virtual instruction will continue at ATU-Ozark during the second summer term so as to limit the number of individuals on campus.

We have a dual responsibility to provide a safe learning environment while simultaneously offering the educational programs that help drive economic development and job growth in our communities. As a regional commuter campus, circumstances can change quickly and we ask students to remain consistent with the guidance provided by the Arkansas Department of Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the ATU COVID-19 task force and local authorities. Each of these entities will assist us in our safe return to campus. Bruce Sikes, ATU-Ozark Campus chancellor

Sikes said that ATU-Ozark is “optimistically planning” to offer on-campus classes during the fall 2020 semester in accordance with the ATU pandemic recovery framework.

ATU-Ozark said it will make safety supplies and equipment available to faculty, staff, and students as part of the return to campus.

These include additional hand sanitizer stations, using CDC-approved cleaning techniques, and making masks available to members of the campus community who cannot provide their own.

The transition plan for ATU-Ozark also includes provisions for individuals who are more vulnerable to COVID-19 and special plans for students who are at an increased risk due to occupational training, with a focus on the health professions.