ATV accident claims life of boy in West Fork

WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An unidentified minor boy was killed in an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash in West Fork on Sunday, according to a fatal accident report from Arkansas State Police.

According to the report, the boy was killed when a 2007 Honda Rubicon ATV, traveling north on CR-102 Wyola Road at around 12:20 a.m., failed to negotiate a corner and left the roadway, striking a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was not specified.

At the time of the accident, the report indicates the weather condition was clear and the road condition dry.

Editor’s Note — According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the victim of the accident was a minor boy, not a girl, as previously reported. This article has been edited to correct this information.

